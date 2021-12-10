Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €195.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €195.00 ($219.10) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.16% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €157.71 ($177.20).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €107.05 ($120.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($163.37). The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.83.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

