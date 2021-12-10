Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $12.51 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TACO. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

