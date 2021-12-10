DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $152.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

