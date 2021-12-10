DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 229.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIO were worth $41,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Natixis lifted its stake in NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,827,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

