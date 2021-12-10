DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

SBUX opened at $115.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

