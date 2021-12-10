DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 14,942 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $361.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.25. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

