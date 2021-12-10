DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $35.75 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,354,553 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.5% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 169,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

