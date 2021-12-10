DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $247.25 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average of $223.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

