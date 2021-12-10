DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $30,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after acquiring an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

