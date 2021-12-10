DeFine (DFA) Reaches Market Cap of $105.32 Million

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. DeFine has a total market cap of $105.32 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003801 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFine has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFine alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00056683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.65 or 0.08411203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.46 or 0.99526641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002789 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,182,721 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.