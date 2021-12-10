Davis Rea LTD. Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.73. 22,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,488. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.17 and its 200-day moving average is $265.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.