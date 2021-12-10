Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $149.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

