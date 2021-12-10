Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $319.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

