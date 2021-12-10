Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $319.28 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.10 and a 200 day moving average of $297.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

