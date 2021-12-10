D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,293,936. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

