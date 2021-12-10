Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

