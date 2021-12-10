Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.