CWV Chain Hits Market Cap of $12.91 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $10,892.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.16 or 0.08342873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00081380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,468.19 or 0.99888365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002781 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.