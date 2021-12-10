CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-309 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.55 billion.CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,066,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,343. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $97.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

