CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.31. 14,078,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $97.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

