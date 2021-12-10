CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.89. The stock had a trading volume of 189,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

