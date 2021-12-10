Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Insider Acquires $37,200.00 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Carlsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.24. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

