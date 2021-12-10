Curt Begle Sells 14,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00.

Shares of BERY opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 189.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.