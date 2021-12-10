Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,905 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 142.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

