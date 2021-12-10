Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Computer Programs and Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 170.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,818 shares of company stock worth $575,953. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,452. The company has a market cap of $433.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.