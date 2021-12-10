Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 28,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

