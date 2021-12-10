Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,848.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,976. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

