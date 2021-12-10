Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 28,820 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.44 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

