Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 160 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $353.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.91 and a 200 day moving average of $338.77. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.