Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.74 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

