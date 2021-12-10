Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $281.97 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

