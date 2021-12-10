Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of AWK opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

