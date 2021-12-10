Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,325 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,989,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

