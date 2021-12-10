Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $672.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $638.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $683.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.