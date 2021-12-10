Croda International’s (CRDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at £103.10 ($136.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 1-year high of £104.95 ($139.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,339.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,447.89.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total value of £201,980 ($267,842.46).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

