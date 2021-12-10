Critical Survey: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) vs. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.81 $5.93 million $2.40 4.80 Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.14 $19.49 million $4.10 6.96

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.66% 1.66%

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.