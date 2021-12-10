Critical Comparison: Rafael (RFL) & Its Rivals

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rafael to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Rafael alerts:

This table compares Rafael and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Rafael has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rafael and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -3.99 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.92

Rafael’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rafael and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 309 969 1180 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Rafael’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rafael rivals beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.