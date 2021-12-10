Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 430 ($5.70) price objective on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.39).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £921.32 million and a PE ratio of 15.73. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 706.15.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

