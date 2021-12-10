Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €16.70 ($18.76) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.03) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($24.83) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.48) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.86 ($21.19).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

