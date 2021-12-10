CREDIT (CREDIT) Tops One Day Volume of $8,613.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $18,644.28 and approximately $8,613.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

