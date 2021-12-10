Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $119.39 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

