Cowen Initiates Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $72.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $108.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $1,806,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,488 shares of company stock worth $21,508,442 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

