Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €53.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COVTY. Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($79.78) to €72.00 ($80.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Covestro has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

