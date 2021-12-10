Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coursera traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 13663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several other research firms have also commented on COUR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Get Coursera alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $457,155.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,991 shares of company stock worth $5,324,683 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth $76,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.