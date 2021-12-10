Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives $50.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,991 shares of company stock worth $5,324,683 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coursera by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Coursera by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after buying an additional 931,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

