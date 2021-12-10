Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 470 ($6.23). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.37) to GBX 510 ($6.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 520 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Countryside Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 534 ($7.08).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

CSP opened at GBX 459.80 ($6.10) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 392.80 ($5.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 472.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 501.54. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.56.

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($265,111.09).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.