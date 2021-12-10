Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.79% from the stock’s current price.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

