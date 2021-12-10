Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 57.94% from the company’s previous close.

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

