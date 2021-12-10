Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $555.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Shares of COST traded up $25.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.61. 138,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

