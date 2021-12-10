Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Amundi purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.88.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $24.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.80. 127,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,495. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

